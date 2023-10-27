NewsBrief Accessible Tourism Cruise Industry News eTurboNews | eTN EU Travel Safer Travel Short News Transportation News USA Travel News Vietnam Travel

1200 Tourists Arrive Vietnam in Cruise Ships, Indian Delegates Exploring

45 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Cruise Ships,Vietnam, 1200 Tourists Arrive Vietnam in Cruise Ships, Indian Delegates Exploring, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

Two cruise ships, the German-flagged Viking Orion and the Bahamas’s Silver Muse, arrived at Hon Gai international port in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh province, carrying a total of 900 European and U.S. tourists and 300 European tourists, respectively.

These tourists are scheduled to explore Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, and Ninh Binh Province before departing on Saturday.

Moreover, on the same day, a delegation from India, consisting of representatives from travel agencies, visited Quang Ninh to explore opportunities for bringing Indian tourists to the region, recognized as a new and promising market.

The province plans to provide training on Islamic culture to enhance the experience for visitors from India. This revised text contains 120 words.

