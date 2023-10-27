1200 Tourists Arrive Vietnam in Cruise Ships, Indian Delegates Exploring

Two cruise ships, the German-flagged Viking Orion and the Bahamas’s Silver Muse, arrived at Hon Gai international port in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh province, carrying a total of 900 European and U.S. tourists and 300 European tourists, respectively.

These tourists are scheduled to explore Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, and Ninh Binh Province before departing on Saturday.

Moreover, on the same day, a delegation from India, consisting of representatives from travel agencies, visited Quang Ninh to explore opportunities for bringing Indian tourists to the region, recognized as a new and promising market.

The province plans to provide training on Islamic culture to enhance the experience for visitors from India. This revised text contains 120 words.