CRISPR And CRISPR-Associated Genes Market Size Worth USD USD 3.73 billion by 2032.

CRISPR/CRISPR-associated Genes Market was USD 1.56 billion in 2021. CAGR of 16.67% is projected to increase to USD 3.73 billion by 2032.

A rise in COVID-19 diagnostic test demand is expected to make the COVID-19 market more attractive. Sherlock Biosciences announced in May 2020 that it had been granted an emergency use authorization by the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Sherlock SARS CoV-2 kit, which is used to detect COVID-19. The Sherlock CRISPR SARS CoV-2 kit could deliver results in under an hour. This is a much shorter time than any other available tests. Researchers from the University of California San Francisco and UC Berkeley announced a collaboration to develop a CRISPR-based test for COVID-19. The new test will use a simple smartphone camera as a microscope capable of detecting coronavirus genetic material. CRISPR and CRISPR-associated (Cass) Genes are expected to benefit from such initiatives.

CRISPR is a major contributor to the market’s expansion. It has been widely used in genome editing and other biotechnological applications. CRISPR’s popularity has increased over the years, from its discovery as a tool in genetics to help develop adaptive immunity in bacteria to its current status as a highly effective and accessible tool. CRISPR technology is driving advancements in genome editing across medicine and biotechnology. This has allowed scientists to conduct more research in these areas through faster and better genome editing worldwide. CRISPR technology has been in demand because of its accessibility to vectors quickly and cheaply and the subsequent next-generation tools offered by Addgene (a nonprofit plasmid repository). According to “The CRISPR Journal,” Addgene has distributed more than 100,000 CRISPR vectors to more than 3400 laboratories across the globe. Additionally, more than 6,300 CRISPR-related plasmids have been developed by more than 330 research laboratories and are now part of Addgene’s library. These companies should expect a positive market change by taking the initiative and engaging in collaborative activities.

Market growth is driven by increasing investments by biotechnology companies and non-profit organizations in research and developmental programs. CRISPR Therapeutics for HIV treatment announced in December 2020 that they had been awarded a grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Mammoth Biosciences, which received the latest Series B funding round, announced it had received USD 45 million in January 2020. The funding would be used to develop further CRISPR diagnostics for the company and the next-generation CRISPR products.

Drivers:

Market growth is driven by advances in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

CRISPR is being used more widely, and the prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders is increasing.

Market growth will also be boosted by the increasing use of genome editing technology.

Restraints:

The market will be constrained by intense competition and high costs associated with the study.

Key Market Trends

The Market’s Largest Genome Engineering Segment

The growing adoption of gene editing techniques for germline alterations and therapeutic development is responsible for the largest market share. CRISPR genome engineering uses a nuclease called CRISPR-associated Protein 9 (Cas9) that interacts with small guide RNAs (gRNAs). This allows for the cleavage of DNA in a sequence-specific way upstream from any adjacent protospacer motif.

Many Cas proteins can bind to nucleic acid, making the CRISPR tool a powerful tool for genome engineering. Cas 9 is one of the most frequently used Cas proteins for regulation and genome engineering. Developing other programmable nucleases has greatly accelerated the process of genome engineering. These include zinc-finger nucleases and transcription activator-like effects or nucleases. Its simplicity is CRISPR greatest advantage over other genome editing techniques. CRISPR genes can be used directly in embryos. This reduces the time it takes to modify target genes compared to other gene-targeting technologies that rely on embryonic stem cells (ESC). CRISPR editing can be used to modify a gene or other region of the genome. It is relatively cost-effective. Improved bioinformatics tools allow for identifying the best sequences for designing guide RNAs, and optimization of experimental conditions allows for robust procedures that can successfully introduce the desired mutation. These factors will drive significant growth in the genome engineering segment.

Key Market Segments

Type

Genome Editing

Genetic engineering

GRNA Database/Gene Library

CRISPR Plasmid

Human Stem Cells

Genetically Modified Organisms/Crops

Cell Line Engineering

Application

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes

Research and Development Institutes

Key Market Players included in the report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Editas Medicine

Caribou Biosciences

CRISPR therapeutics

Intellia therapeutics

Cellectis

Horizon Discovery Plc

Sigma Aldrich

Precision Biosciences

Genscript

Sangamo Biosciences

Lonza Group Limited

Integrated DNA Technologies

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies

