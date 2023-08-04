Costa Cruises 2023 ChocoCruise

Costa Cruises’ chocolate-themed 2023 ChocoCruise will take guests on a gastronomical itinerary through the beautiful landscapes of the Mediterranean, with calls at Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; and Genoa, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

During this themed Costa Cruises‘ voyage, five of the world’s greatest master pastry chefs from Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland and Belgium will take guests on a journey to discover the refined art of working with chocolate and chocolate-related pastry.