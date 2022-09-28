Caribbean Tourism Organization Chair commemorates World Tourism Day

“This year’s theme of ‘Rethinking Tourism for People and Planet’ is an apt one for the Caribbean region as we have had to rethink and reimagine what tourism looks like for all our islands after two years of limited travel during a global pandemic”, said the CTO’s new Chairman, Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism & Transport in the Cayman Islands.

The tourism industry, which employs millions of people across the Caribbean region, was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with most islands fully reopening their shores to visitors the industry is showing promising signs of growth and the Caribbean is ready to rethink how their people can best benefit from the industry.

At the recent CTO business meetings held in the Cayman Islands the CTO member countries pledged to work together to continue this growth and support a renewed and revitalized tourism product in each jurisdiction noting the threats of climate change.

“During hurricane season the importance of rethinking tourism for the planet as we deal with the effects of climate change becomes abundantly clear, “ said Mr. Bryan.

“As a region we are resilient and looking at ways to ensure that our tourism product is sustainable is a major focus for each island and the CTO as a whole.”

Other priorities for the CTO include multi-destination travel, and information sharing to ensure that best practices are followed throughout the region.

“Though we are separate countries, we are strong as a region and can create a unified and renewed approach to tourism that connects us, sparks inward investment, and offers jobs for our people,” Mr Bryan added.

“I have confidence that together we can forge a common vision for the recovery of tourism in the Caribbean on a whole. By continuing to focus on existing possibilities like multi-destination travel and developing an innovative approach to coordinated sustainable practices, we can continue to create opportunities which benefit the people of each member country,” Mr. Bryan continued.

