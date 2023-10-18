Canada Strengthens Airport Safety 

Canada Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced that the Government of Canada is making major investments to strengthen air safety at the La Ronge (Barber Field) Airport.

Through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program, the airport is receiving more than $2.7 million for an airfield lighting rehabilitation project that will help maintain safe airport operations for passengers, crews, and airport workers. The project includes:

• new edge and threshold lights on Runway 18-36;

• precision approach path indicators lights;

• simplified short approach lighting and omni-directional approach lights;

• edge lights on Taxiways A, B, C and the apron;

• floodlights on Apron 1;

• constant current regulators; and

• signage and de-icing area floodlights and edge lights.

This funding is in addition to more than $1.2 million provided to the airport in 2022 for the purchase of a loader, a runway sweeper and a 4×4 snowplow, used in the removal and control of snow and ice on airside surfaces such as runways, taxiways and aprons.