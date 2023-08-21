Breaking Boundaries: Enhancing a Stress-Free Experience

Ask any person who uses cannabis and there is a good chance they will say they do so to relax.

Countless individuals today claim marijuana relieves stress, and research backs this up. However, there is an old saying about having too much of a good thing, and that definitely applies when it comes to using pot for stress relief.

Cannabis and Stress Relief

Researchers from the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago came together to study the effects of cannabis on stress. They specifically wanted to learn more about the effect of THC on a person’s stress level. The study allowed them to get a better understanding of THC’s effect in this area and whether the claims people have been making for years have any truth behind them.

How the Study Was Conducted

The research team brought together 42 volunteers ranging in age from 18 to 40. Every person taking part in the study had some experience using marijuana, but none of the research participants used it daily. The researchers separated the participants into three groups.

One group would receive 7.5 milligrams of THC, while the second group would receive 12.5 milligrams of THC. The third group would be given no THC. The doses were administered in capsule form, which is important because the effects often vary by the ingestion method. Researchers say the doses were used because they are the equivalent of a few puffs from a cannabis cigarette.

Low doses were used to avoid the risk of negative side effects. Nobody in the study knew which person got which dose, including the researchers. When a participant would arrive at the study site, they would be given a capsule to take. They would then remain on site and relax for two hours, as this would allow the cannabis to make its way into the bloodstream. Participants took part in two separate sessions, repeating the same steps in both sessions.

Participants were given tasks to complete at each session. These tasks were selected to induce stress in the participants. When completing the tasks, the participants were asked to rate their stress levels and share their feelings regarding the tasks they were doing. The researchers would ask them to share this information before completing the task, as they were completing the task, and again when they were finished. As participants completed the tasks, the research team monitored each person’s heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels.

THC and Stress Reduction

Researchers found individuals receiving the low dose of THC experienced less stress than those provided with a placebo. In addition, their stress levels following the tests declined at a faster rate. Men and women who received the higher dose found the tasks to be challenging or threatening and their mood was more negative. However, researchers saw no difference in the heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels among the three groups.

Researchers believe cannabis can be of help in reducing stress levels. However, the cannabis dose plays a role in the person’s stress and anxiety. Low doses are best to provide these results, while higher doses can actually lead to an increase in negative mood and stress. More research needs to be done to learn whether similar results would be seen in everyday cannabis users and those who have never used cannabis.

Furthermore, research needs to be done to learn how the ingestion method affects stress levels. As marijuana use becomes more commonplace, studies involving this substance probably will as well because we still have a lot to learn about cannabis and its effects on humans. It will be fascinating to see what researchers discover in the coming months and years.