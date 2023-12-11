Brazil’s Airline Industry Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Levels

In 2023, Brazil’s airline industry made a significant comeback, reaching the same flight volume as pre-pandemic levels in 2019 with 64,800 flights. This recovery was emphasized in a study by Embratur’s Information and Data Intelligence division, showcasing the revival in international tourist arrivals in Brazil.

Between January and November, the country saw a substantial rise, adding 152 new flights, some of which were previously suspended due to the pandemic. This surge in flight numbers is vital because air travel remains the primary mode of transportation for international tourists coming to Brazil, constituting 63% of the total arrivals in 2023.

New flights introduced in this period consist of 35 from Europe, 21 from North America, 72 from South America, and eight each from Central America, Oceania, and Africa.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s statement led to the notable resumption of regular flights between Brazil and South Africa, as well as Brazil and Angola.

While in Luanda, Angola, Lula underscored the importance of direct flights to Africa and committed to collaborating with airlines to make this happen. This commitment holds particular significance for Angola, hosting the largest Brazilian community in Africa, comprising around 30,000 individuals.

In 2023, the airline industry saw a 32.47% rise in seating capacity and a 40.2% increase in flights compared to 2022. However, it hasn’t reached the 2019 level of 14.5 million seats yet. In 2022, there were 9.7 million seats (a 32.7% decline from 2019), while in 2023, it reached 12.9 million seats, equivalent to 89.16% of the pre-pandemic capacity.