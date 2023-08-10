Cultural Travel News Destination News Hawaii Travel Newsletter Tourism Travel Bargains USA Travel News

Battleship Missouri Anniversary Event at Pearl Harbor

Add Comment
2 days ago
by Linda Hohnholz
4 min read
image courtesy of ussmissouri.org
Written by Linda Hohnholz

The end of World War II will be commemorated on September 2, 2023, celebrating shipyard workers as Heroes of the Homefront from WWII.

SAFETY & TOURISM click here

At Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will hold a 78th anniversary event on September 2, 2023, marking the end of World War II. The public is invited to attend.

WHAT:   

78th Anniversary of the End of World War II

WHEN:   

Saturday, September 2

9:02 a.m., Guests to be seated by 8:45 a.m.

WHERE:   

Battleship Missouri Memorial, Fantail

Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

WHO:         

Emcee:

Roy J. Yee

Former President, USS Missouri Memorial Association

Keynote Speaker:

Rear Admiral Blake L. Converse

Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Distinguished Guest Speaker:

Captain Ethan Fiedel

Production Resource Officer, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Opening Address:

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly