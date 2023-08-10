Battleship Missouri Anniversary Event at Pearl Harbor

The end of World War II will be commemorated on September 2, 2023, celebrating shipyard workers as Heroes of the Homefront from WWII.

At Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will hold a 78th anniversary event on September 2, 2023, marking the end of World War II. The public is invited to attend.

WHAT:

78th Anniversary of the End of World War II

WHEN:

Saturday, September 2

9:02 a.m., Guests to be seated by 8:45 a.m.

WHERE:

Battleship Missouri Memorial, Fantail

Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

WHO:

Emcee:

Roy J. Yee

Former President, USS Missouri Memorial Association

Keynote Speaker:

Rear Admiral Blake L. Converse

Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

Distinguished Guest Speaker:

Captain Ethan Fiedel

Production Resource Officer, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Opening Address: