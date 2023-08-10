Battleship Missouri Anniversary Event at Pearl Harbor

At Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, the Battleship Missouri Memorial will hold a 78th anniversary event on September 2, 2023, marking the end of World War II. The public is invited to attend.
WHAT:
78th Anniversary of the End of World War II
WHEN:
Saturday, September 2
9:02 a.m., Guests to be seated by 8:45 a.m.
WHERE:
Battleship Missouri Memorial, Fantail
Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
WHO:
Emcee:
Roy J. Yee
Former President, USS Missouri Memorial Association
Keynote Speaker:
Rear Admiral Blake L. Converse
Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
Distinguished Guest Speaker:
Captain Ethan Fiedel
Production Resource Officer, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
Opening Address: