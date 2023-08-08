Airline News Aviation News Montenegro Travel Short News Transportation News

Air Montenegro is now member of IATA

30 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Air Montenegro has become the 306th member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Air Montenegro’s ticket will now start with the number 40.

It will allow Air Montenegro to enter into codeshare agreements and engage in other cooperation with member airlines.

The carrier has been allocated the ticket designator code “4O”. It marks a significant milestone for the airline, as it will now be able to conclude codeshare agreements and elevate its commercial cooperation with other carriers.

Air Montenegro CEO, Mark Anžue Mark Anžur, who formerly managed carriers such as Adria Airways and Stobart Air, has said the airline will soon begin drafting its ten-year development strategy and is planning to grow its route network and fleet, once it becomes a member of IATA.

