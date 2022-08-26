Agriculture Drones Market Size in USD 3.7 Billion to Accelerate at 18.14% CAGR Through 2031

Global agriculture drone market was worth USD 1.02 Billion in 2019. It is expected to grow to USD 3.7 Billions by 2027. This forecast period will see a CAGR (Conversion Rate Increasing) of 18.14%.

Drone-enhanced, unmanned aerial vehicles that are designed for agriculture use drones to improve crop production and crop monitoring. Drone sensors and digital imaging capabilities will give farmers a better view of their fields. Moreover, the rapid climate change in the world is causing new complexity in agriculture. This makes it more important to use advanced technology such as drones for crop yield and efficiency. Drone farming’s aerial view can also reveal issues like soil variation and irrigation problems. Fungal infestations are another example of the instructions that drone farming provides to farmers to quickly inspect crops for potential problems.

Global supply chains are at an all time high and commodity prices are at an all time low due to rising demand and consumption. This has created the need for modern farming solutions across the entire agriculture industry. Drones have also revolutionized agriculture by providing increased efficiency, cost-savings, and greater profitability. The global drone market for agriculture is still in its infancy. However, drone technology advancements are expected to drive the market growth in the future.

Due to the rise in venture financing for drone deployment in agriculture, the market share of agriculture drones is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market will also see significant growth due to the increased adoption of precision farming solutions. The market analysis for agriculture drones will also be influenced by the rising demand for lower costs associated with human error.



Driving Factors

Precision farming technology is in high demand

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs predicts that the world’s population will reach 9.8 billion in 2050, up from 7.6 billion today. Farmers must be able to recognize and use technologies to increase food production and meet the growing food demand. The most promising sector in today’s economy is agriculture. However, it is facing many problems, such as insufficient labor, extreme weather conditions and inefficient fertilizer application. These problems can lead to crop diseases, infections, disease, allergic reactions, crop health problems, and other crop problems. or insect

bites. Advanced technologies such as agriculture drone can be used to overcome these problems. They have great potential for applications like irrigation, crop monitoring and soil analysis. Bird control is another example. Agriculturists, agronomists, farmers & growers, etc. Agronomists, farmers & growers all look for cost-effective and affordable ways to improve the health of their crops. Infrared sensors are used to detect crop health and help farmers take the necessary steps to improve their crop conditions. The forecast period will see a rise in demand for precision farming techniques and innovative technologies like agriculture drones.

Restraining Factors

Policy development regarding drone use owing to data privacy concerns

Agriculture drones are expanding rapidly. There are many driving factors that will drive this industry to continue its growth. Due to data privacy concerns, government regulations restrict this growth. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), among other things, has ruled that small unmanned aircraft rules (Part 107) are not applicable. These include the requirements that an unmanned aircraft weigh less than 55 lbs, be at a maximum altitude of 400 feet above sea level (AGL), and no hazardous materials.

Due to the limited knowledge of farmers, drone manufacturers have difficulty reaching their potential customers. Market growth is also hampered by the inability to use the software applications (software programs) that analyze and increase productivity. This makes it hard for agricultural drone buyers to consider purchasing them. Market growth can also be hampered due to cybersecurity concerns. However, if these problems are eliminated, the market could grow in the near future.

Market Key Trends

With declining labour force, Precision farming sees an increasing acceptance

Precision farming is a concept that has many benefits for the agricultural industry. The development of new technologies such as GPS and guided vehicles is helping to make precision farming possible. The agricultural sector’s rapid growth, which incorporates technological innovations in its agricultural practices, will continue driving the demand for precision agriculture and drones.

The United States is seeing larger farms use precision agriculture and overcome technological barriers to implement practices. During the pandemic, fewer Mexican seasonal workers crossed the border. This caused disruption to farms’ plans for spring plant and brought in crops for harvest, such as lettuce and tomatoes in California, South Carolina, and South Carolina.

Precision farming systems can improve yields by up to 5%. Drones equipped in special imaging equipment called Normalized Difference Vegetation Index, (NDVI), use color information to indicate plant health. Two operators are more efficient than 10 drones, so they can plant up to 400,000 trees per hour. There is an increasing demand for food all over the world, and there is pressure to increase agricultural productivity.



Recent Developments

Trimble launched a new 3D paving control system in Asphalt compactors in February 2022. This was designed to improve speed and accuracy.

DJI launched its latest AGRAS T20 drone for crop protection in agriculture. It was released in December 2021. It can be weighed up to 20kg and has a uniformity spray of 20% for a maximum height of seven meters.

AgEagle’s multispectral drone was introduced in October 2021. It is used for agriculture, forest, and land management.

Prime Minister of India launched 100 agricultural drones made in India on 19 February 2022. This follows the recent policy adjustments and incentives that were included in the Union budget 2022-23. This action is expected to increase investment in the drone industry, particularly in the agricultural sector which contributes over 21% to the overall GDP. Additionally, it will create opportunities for young people.

DJI, a world-famous manufacturer of drones for agriculture announced on 16 November 2021 the launch their new products T40 and T20P. These drones are specifically designed to perform agricultural tasks such as spreading pesticides or fertilizers over fruit trees.

Key Companies

DJI

3DR

Trimble Navigation

DroneDeploy

AgEagle

Agribotix

AutoCopter

Delair-Tech

Eagle UAV Services

HoneyComb

PrecisionHawk

Parrot

Yamaha Motor

AeroVironment

Segmentation

Type

Hardware

Software

Application

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM Technology Solution Providers

