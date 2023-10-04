7.1 Million Summer Passengers at Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) announced that it welcomed more than 7.1 million passengers from July through September, a 21.7 percent increase over the same period last year and on par with 2019. August was YVR’s busiest month of the summer, with the B.C. Day weekend seeing the most passengers—328,422 passengers from Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 7.

The airport’s passenger increase is fueled by expanded services from its airline partners, including significant continued growth from Air Canada, adding key U.S. destinations such as Miami and Washington Dulles.

The airport also saw strong uptake of its new digital tools. YVR Express was used by 76,789 departing passengers, representing approximately 10 per cent of travellers flying during the service’s operating hours. YVR’s Passenger Journey Tool logged nearly 527,000 views.