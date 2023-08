In an effort to provide a better experience for commuters between Beijing and Tianjin, the number of high-speed trains was increased from 47 to 128 pairs, and the minimum departure interval has been shortened from 15 to three minutes.

The Beijing-Tianjin intercity railway, China’s first train line with a designed speed of 350km/h, was put into operation in 2008 and totaled 340 million passengers over the past 15 years.