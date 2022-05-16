Mövenpick hotel brand coming to New Zealand

Accor’s premium Swiss-born hospitality brand, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, launches its first property in New Zealand with the official opening of Mövenpick Hotel Auckland today.

The hotel will be a standout in New Zealand with amenities such as a ‘Chocolate Hour’, 24-hour Sundae Service, and signature restaurant and bar, which are just a few of the splendours on offer, encapsulating the brand’s promise of indulgence done right.

With its heart-of-the-city location and access to some of the best commercial, retail, dining and leisure attractions in Tāmaki Makaurau, Mövenpick Hotel Auckland is tipped to become an iconic centrepiece of the city’s CBD. Set to be followed by a Wellington counterpart launching in July. With a warm, contemporary design that is sophisticated but never pretentious, guests can expect quality and heartfelt service in an inviting, approachable atmosphere.

Sarah Derry, Accor Pacific Chief Executive Officer, is delighted to be able to bring a duo of Mövenpick hotels to New Zealand, offering the authentic Mövenpick experience to New Zealander’s for the first time – and welcoming overseas visitors with a fresh and exciting new brand to the market. “Mövenpick Hotel Auckland offers something different to the New Zealand market. Guests will receive a world-class hotel experience and enjoy the distinct moments and flavours of Mövenpick,” she says.

Guests can expect a range of carefully curated experiences that are distinctly ‘Mövenpick’ in nature, with something on offer for everyone. Chocolate lovers will delight at the daily Chocolate Hour – a decadent chocolate experience with live demonstrations, from rolling truffles to icing cupcakes, staged every afternoon in the hotel lobby.

For guests more inclined to stay in bed, a 24-hour Sundae Service will be available in-room, bringing their wildest dessert dreams to life. If the kids have tagged along, they are entitled to free ice cream for the duration of their stay. Healthy Shots – energy shots blended with juice or yogurt and fresh fruit and vegetables – will also be offered to guests at the breakfast counter, balancing the decadent with the practical.

Mövenpick Hotel Auckland will feature 207 contemporary guestrooms and suites, on-site and virtual gyms, a signature restaurant and bar, a street-side café, a dedicated meeting and events conference room, valet parking and a library. Business travellers and corporate conferences will be well catered to in the hotel’s full-service conference space situated on level one, equipped with eight function rooms, state of the art technology, full tech support, natural daylight, inbuilt audiovisual, and free Wi-Fi access.

Both Mövenpick properties – Auckland and Wellington – will be dining destinations in their own right, offering guests and visitors the very finest in Asian Fusion cuisine at Auckland’s BODA restaurant and Wellington’s Forage.

“Mövenpick is a brand name that New Zealanders are familiar with, which is associated with quality and luxury,” Sarah Derry adds. “The strategic location of both Mövenpick hotels in cosmopolitan centres provides travellers with a gateway to each city, and all the culinary, retail and commercial amenities they have on offer.”

Flavoured with the brand’s Swiss origins, Mövenpick offers a unique blend of contemporary city and resort hotels in more than 110 locations across the globe, including Mövenpick Hotel Hobart, Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer, and Mövenpick Hotel Brisbane Spring Hill (which is scheduled to open in 2024). Like their sister properties, the Mövenpick locations in Auckland and Wellington will do ordinary things in an extraordinary way.