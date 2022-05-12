Travel Recipe: A Pinch of Culture with a Splash of Art

Americans are restless and ready for a change of scenery. With pandemic mandated closures over, anyone who is able will get back out on the road to enjoy the traditional summer vacation. There is plenty of interest in traditional destinations. Entertainment venues jostle for attention that leads to plans and reservations. These intended places for travel include amusement parks, regional summer celebrations, festivals and yes, modern art museums. According to artist and author Robyn Jamison, it is possible to experience and enjoy the roller coaster and Renoir on the same trip.

The New York Metropolitan Museum

For the summer and reopening after the pandemic, the Met Museum is Offering Everything from virtual concerts and live performances by Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo to weekend ‘Date Nights. “The MET is the jewel in the crown of modern art museums here in the U.S.” Jamison commented. “But there are other locations that are popular with tourists and art lovers. I see no reason those two are mutually exclusive.”

Orlando, Florida – The Orlando Museum of Art

According to Allianz Partners Research, Orlando, FL is the country’s most popular destination. “Everyone knows that Orlando is the premier destination for theme parks, but Orlando also has some excellent art museums.” Jamison said.

The Orlando Museum of Art has exhibitions ‘HEROES & MONSTERS: JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT, THE THADDEUS MUMFORD, JR. VENICE COLLECTION’ through June 30, 202,2 and ‘JIMM ROBERTS: SOUTHERNMOST ART AND LITERARY PORTRAITS’ through July 17, 2022. “Heroes and Monsters is an interesting collection of paintings from a private collection,” Jamison said. “According to their website, this is the first time these were displayed at the museum.” The museum has classes for children and adults along with other family friendly activities.

Orlando, Florida – The Menello Museum

This summer, the Menello Museum has a collection of outsider art. ‘The Irresistible Urge to Create’ on display. It opens June 10, 2022, through October 16, 2022.

Orlando, Florida – The Rollins Museum of Art

May 21, 2022 through September 4, 2022 ‘Trauma to Triumphs Perceptions of the Human Body’ features artists Jean-Michel Basquiat, Arthur Bowen Davies, Einar and Jamex de la Torre, Daniel Huntington, and Caitlin Keogh.

Orlando, Florida – Downtown Arts District

A web-based guide to all thing’s art in Orlando, Florida.

Las Vegas, NV

“Modern art may not be the first or even second thing anyone thinks about when planning a trip to Las Vegas,” Jamison said. “Prepare to be surprised at what is available after you run short on gambling money.”

Las Vegas, NV – Barrick Museum

Once a natural history museum, the Barrick Museum on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus has changed its focus to fill the void left when the Las Vegas Art Museum closed in early 2009. The small staff at Barrick mounts rotating exhibits for the community while raising funds to become a full-time art institution. Shows have ranged from contemporary paintings and sculpture to a photography exhibit of legendary photographer Ansel Adams’s black-and-white works of American landscapes and architecture, which spans five decades. Also, stop in at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, which rotates student exhibits with working contemporary artists. “That the displays ‘rotate’ does not mean ‘spinning’, “Jamison joked.

Las Vegas, NV – Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art manages to stir up a lot of press and had visitors lining the corridor overlooking the outdoor landscaped pool when it opened in 1998. At the time, art exhibitions on the Vegas Strip were unprecedented. When a subsidiary of New York’s Pace Wildenstein took over the gallery, it shocked art-world types by partnering with Boston’s Museum of Fine Art, bringing works by Monet to the heart of Sin City. The gallery has also tapped into the collection at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego to mount exhibits, including the current A Sense of Place: Landscapes from Monet to Hockney.

Las Vegas, NV – Trifecta Gallery

Set in the Arts Factory, the Trifecta Gallery has been one of few downtown galleries to survive, financially, in the arts district, maintaining solid exhibits focused on contemporary representational paintings and illustrations. The large three-room space in the old industrial brick building is where locals go to buy and experience works by, in the main, emerging artists, and to enjoy creative art openings such as the pancake breakfast that accompany high-end flapjack sculptures by Todd Von Bastiaans and Bryan McCarthy.

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA is a large, metropolitan city with plenty to offer vacationers and art lovers. “After the floom and fried chicken at Knotts Berry Farm, there is time for some of the most interesting modern art in the country, or anywhere,” Jamison advised.

Los Angeles, CA – Museum of Modern Art (MOCA)

“The art starts before you even walk inside,” Jamison marveled, commenting on the ‘Building Art’ series of outside artworks on the façade of the museum. This as of March 28, 2022, MOCA will present Sonic Boom by artist Derek Fordjour on the exterior of the MOCA Grand Avenue building.

Los Angeles, CA – Institute of Contemporary Art

According to its website, ‘Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) is an epicenter of artistic experimentation and incubator of new ideas.’ Commenting on ICA, Jamison said “I love that they are so committed to making contemporary art accessible and relevant to everyone. That is what I am trying to do.”

About Robin Jamison

Robyn Jamison is a visual artist and published author. She has a Master of Fine Art degree in Painting and Drawing from the University of Kansas. Her work is in collections worldwide. She and her husband live in Austin, Texas. To learn more about Robyn Jamison, visit her web site.