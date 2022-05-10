Turkish Airlines renews its travel kits

Turkish Airlines continues to offer an exceptional flight experience to its guests with its renewed travel kits.

Always carrying its travel concept to a higher level, Turkish Airlines continues to host its guests with brands at the forefront of fashion world. Flag carrier signed an agreement with Coccinelle and Hackett for its travel kits offered to its guests flying Business Class on 8 hours or more long-distance flights starting from 29 April.

Global brand breathed a new life to travel kits for women with alluring and elegant designs of Coccinelle, trendy brand of fashion world with its romantic and feminine hand bags. As for men, flag carrier added British brand Hackett, which became the symbol of sportive and stylish men, to its product portfolio. Offered with a special concept, comfort sets contain 3d sleep mask designed to accommodate face contours, breathable socks, ear plug that balances the pressure, toothbrush, toothpaste with increased fluoride and recyclable packaging, hairgrip and of course skin care products.

Turkish Airlines offers versatile products with rich content especially to its frequent flyer guests. Superior quality and alluring designs of its comfort sets in Business Class are carrying signatures of fashion giants and offer a new dimension to travel experience. Every product in the collection carry the signs of luxury, quality and modern lines.