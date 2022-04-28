Uganda ends PCR test mandate for all vaccinated outbound travelers

On April 27, 2022, the Minister of Health, Honorable Jane Ruth Achieng, updated

the public in a televised statement on the current COVID -19 situation and

the new measures that the country is undertaking in light of the evolving pandemic as follows:

Amendments on travel restrictions

Given the changing COVID-19 epidemiology, in the country, Ministry of

Health (MoH) has updated travel restrictions and testing requirements for

both outbound and incoming travelers.

The requirement of PCR testing by all incoming and outgoing travelers at

Entebbe International Airport has been adjusted as follow:

· All inbound and outbound travelers will be required to show proof

of full COVID-19 vaccinations except for travelers aged 5 years and below

· Requirement for PCR test done within 72 hours preboarding for all

incoming travelers is suspended with immediate effect for those who are

fully vaccinated

· Requirement for negative PCR test done within 72 hours for all

outbound travelers is suspended with immediate effect for those who are

fully vaccinated, except where it is a requirement of the destination

country or the carrier airline

· Travelers with partial or no vaccination will be required to

present a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of arrival.

· Travelers below 5 years of age are not required to present a negative

PCR test upon arrival or departure

To ensure appropriate COVID-19 surveillance among travelers, The Ministry

will be undertaking scheduled and random sampling for COVID-19 testing for

inbound travelers. The details of random targeting will be announced in

due course.

According to World Health Organization’s recommendations, the countries can consider adjusting mandatory requirement of wearing a face mask at all times when the COVID-19 vaccination coverage is at 70% of the general population:

· Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear face

masks when they are outdoors provided there are no crowds

· Wearing of face masks when one is indoors or in closed spaces

like public transport, shops, schools, and offices etc. where 2 meters

distance can’t be observed with other individuals is required whether one

is vaccinated or nor

· The vulnerable or high-risk population ie. The elderly aged 50

years and above and people living with co-morbidities irrespective of age

are advised to wear a face mask at all times whether they are vaccinated or

not

To date, Uganda has registered 164,118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and

3,596 deaths. There is a massive drop in the number of admissions at health

facilities with only two admission both of whom were not vaccinated.

A total of 44. 734,030 doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been

received in the country through donations and direct procurement of which

15, 268, 403 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

accounting for 71% of the target population of 22 million.

10, 250,742 people have been fully vaccinated accounting for 48% of the target

population and 59,542,000 have received their booster dose.

The Ministry will embark on vaccination of schoolchildren from 5 to 17 years old with the Pfizer vaccine approved for use in children.