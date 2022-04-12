Atyrau to Istanbul flights on Air Astana now

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will resume direct flights between Atyrau in western Kazakhstan and Istanbul, Turkey on April 26, 2022, with the service having been suspended in March 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Flights using Airbus A320neo will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the departure from Atyrau at 08.10 and arrival in Istanbul at 10.20.

The return flight from Istanbul will depart at 11:20, with arrival in Atyrau at 17:05. All times local.

Outbound flight time is 4 hours 10 minutes, with return flight time being 3 hours 45 minutes.

Atyrau will become the third city in Kazakhstan from which Air Astana serves Istanbul, with flights from Almaty increasing to 10 times a week from 17th April and flights from Nur-Sultan going daily from 25th April.

Air Astana is an airline group based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It operates scheduled international and domestic services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Air Astana is a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna (51%), and BAE Systems PLC (49%).

It was incorporated in October 2001 and started commercial flights on 15 May 2002.

It is one of a small number of airlines which has required neither government subsidy nor shareholder financial support to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus preserving its central corporate principle of financial, managerial and operational independence.