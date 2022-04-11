Wanted! Your Best Tourism Videos

The 22nd edition of the International Tourism Film and Multimedia Competition this year was not at ITB Berlin but will be presented on 19 May 2022 at the “Back to Travel Fair” in Bingen, Germany. eTurboNews Livestream will feature the event also in real-time.

The World Tourism Network this year teamed up with Golden City Gate.

Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: “We’re proud to be able and partner with The Golden City Gate. This event has been a focus for many travel and tourism leaders for over two decades during ITB. It’s exciting to know the Video award ceremony this year will be at the new Back to Travel travel show in the beautiful small town of Bingen at the German Rhine River. Mr. Wolfgang Huschert shows his resilience put out in continuing this award despite the fact ITB Berlin had to cancel for 2 years in a row.

” We encourage all WTN members to contribute and submit their videos and tourism films. If you are not a member of the World Tourism Network yet, you can join WTN and the membership fees for 2021 will be waived. Simply let us know when signing up, that you compete in the Golden City Gate Film award.”

Organized by The Golden City Gate under the leadership of Wolfgang Huschert, this global event was popular at every ITB Berlin Trade show for more than 20 years.

The Back to Travel Fair is a new international travel and tourism trade event with a focus on the German traveler, hosted in the German City of Bingen.

Bingen (Rhein), Germany

Situated at the Romantic Rhine, the gateway to the Unesco World Heritage of the ‘Upper Middle-Rhine Valley’ and in the middle of four wine-growing regions, Bingen has much to offer.

The town on the river presents itself with an attractive infrastructure, where the legacy of 2000 years of history can be vividly experienced. Come and enjoy the atmosphere, and the various festivals, discover the message of Saint Hildegard at the places where she lived and worked, and spend your leisure time in a magical setting.

In addition, the town is a vital center point at the edge of the Rhein-Main conurbation. Due to its good and balanced transport infrastructure and its location in a unique landscape, Bingen is a very good location for business and conventions.

Wolfgang Huschert, founder Golden City Gate

The Golden City Gate film competition

The Competition presents films of various categories. The submissions reach international professional experts from different states, countries, cities, hotels, and national and international tourism associations, as well as trade show visitors interested in tourism.

The judging is pursued by an international panel of the jury in the areas of concept and creativity, information value, visual performance, cut, music, language, design, emotion, and harmony. Even the interactivity of the websites is considered.

The best submissions in each category are awarded city gates in gold, silver, and bronze. The worldwide coveted diamond award of the media competition The Golden City Gate will also be awarded for the best contributions of all categories every year.

The Jury consists of 45 specialists in the following fields: tourism-, city-, hotel marketing, film, IT, public relations, music, advertising, design, also ministers, ambassadors, and public institutions. The accurate choice of the judges guarantees a professional and diversified spectrum of expertise in order to obtain a professional and objective rating.

The Award Ceremony takes in 2022 will take place with international guests from many nations at the new Back to a Travel fair in Bingen, Germany on May 19, 2022

