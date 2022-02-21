Harry Johnson·
Lufthansa brings back successful Team Germany from 2022 Winter Olympics

The last 128 athletes and support teams of the successful Team D (27 medals in total) arrived in Germany today, Monday, on Lufthansa flight LH 725

Lufthansa flew 605 athletes and support teams on a total of eight special flights in January and February to and from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

The last 128 athletes and support teams of the successful Team D (27 medals in total) arrived in Germany today, Monday, on Lufthansa flight LH 725.

The Boeing 747-8 with the registration D-ABYA and the baptismal name “Brandenburg” landed at 3:45 p.m. at Frankfurt Airport.

About 50 athletes with their gold, silver and bronze medals were on board this flight from Beijing among them the successful bobsleigh pilots around double Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich as well as Katharina Henning and Victoria Carl, who sensationally won silver in the women’s cross-country relay and the gold medal in the relay sprint.

Due to the Corona rules, the athletes, whose competitions had already ended in the first week, each left after their competitions.

Lufthansa transported a total of 605 athletes and their support teams to and from the Olympic Games.

