Denmark to ship foreign criminals to prison in Kosovo

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
300 deported convicts, who are all foreign nationals, will be transferred from Denmark to Kosovo, to alleviate the strain on Denmark’s prison system.

Kosovo Justice Minister, Albulena Haxhiu, announces that the Balkan state will rent 300 prison cells to Denmark to imprison scores of convicted foreign criminals deported from the Nordic country.

According to the minister, 300 deported convicts, who are all foreign nationals, will be transferred from Denmark to Kosovo, to alleviate the strain on Denmark’s prison system.

In exchange, Denmark will help fund Kosovo‘s green energy projects.

The 300 cells will be used for convicted criminals from non-European Union countries who were earmarked for deportation from Denmark following their sentencing. Haxhiu said the jail readied for Denmark’s criminals is based in the eastern town of Gjilan.

Denmark has vowed to funnel more resources into its prison system amid years of staff exodus and the highest number of incarcerations since the 1950s, driven partially by rising foreign gang violence.

The deal will see Kosovo receive €210 million in capital investments, earmarked for green and renewable energy projects.

The 10-year agreement still needs to be ratified by Kosovo’s parliament, though Haxhiu insisted it should be signed off next week.

He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe.

