Macau GT Cup sponsored by Sands China Title

Sands China Ltd. was the title sponsor of this weekend’s Sands China Macau GT Cup, which welcomed race car drivers from around the world to compete in the city’s signature auto racing event, the Macau Grand Prix.

Sands China’s sponsorship of the race is part of the company’s continuous support of sports development and sports tourism in Macao, in promotion of the Macao government’s tourism+ initiative. It is also in support of the government’s dedication in holding the 68th Macau Grand Prix despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, in an effort to inject more positive energy into society through the iconic citywide event.

Sands China Ltd. management executives and team members were led by company president Dr. Wilfred Wong to see off the cars emblazoned with the Sands China logo at the starting grid and to attend the prize presentation ceremony after the race on Sunday.

Drivers representing Macao, Hong Kong, and the mainland competed in the Sands China Macau GT Cup, racing in top-end race cars from Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Mercedes, Porsche, Audi, and BMW.

Sands China hopes the race can be a way to support local sports enthusiasts and to foster exchange opportunities to help elevate their international competitiveness.

Sands China Ltd. has a longstanding history of supporting the development of sporting events in Macao. The company has sponsored, hosted, or organized multiple sporting events over the years, including in basketball, football, golf, boxing, running and many others. Sands China often utilizes the opportunities presented by these competitions and exhibition games to host auxiliary events like youth clinics and community focused events to engage further with the community and to maximize the events’ positive impact to the city. The company has not wavered in its support of sporting events in Macao, notwithstanding the difficulties brought on by the pandemic environment.