First Indonesia K-Pop Awards Now Live Streaming

6 hours ago
by editor
2 min read
Written by editor

Tokopedia, a technology company with a marketplace in Indonesia, announced the South Korean 10 global megastar groups lineup in its first worldwide streaming ever WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards on 25 November 2021.

These 10 groups are BTS and BLACKPINK, two of Tokopedia’s brand ambassadors, and also TWICE, NCT Dream, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ITZY, Treasure, Secret Number, and Aespa.

WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards is an awarding event from Indonesian communities for the aforementioned global megastar groups whose fans have voted through Tokopedia. The WIB Indonesia K-pop Awards 2021 will be the first award show dedicated to K-pop fans in Indonesia, and will also present various special performances from the groups.

Worldwide communities can stream WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards on 25 November from 19.00 to 21.00 Jakarta Time (UTC+7) via Tokopedia Play within Tokopedia’s app and Tokopedia’s official Youtube channel. Fans can watch the show through the following link and are encouraged to set reminders as to not miss out the premiere.

The involvement of various South Korean global megastar groups in Tokopedia’s previous Indonesia Shopping Time (Waktu Indonesia Belanja or WIB) campaigns was highly praised, triggering social media conversations even topping in worldwide trending topics.

Tokopedia’s WIB campaign is routinely held every 25th to the end of every month. Indonesians can find a variety of products with various attractive offers to make shopping more efficient.

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

