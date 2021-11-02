24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Toronto to Grenada flights on Air Canada now

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Canadians are eager to travel and Grenada anticipates that there will be a surge in international trips during the winter period, particularly to warm weather destinations.

  • Grenada welcomes the return of air service from Canada for the first time in a year. 
  • In 2019, Grenada welcomed a total of 17,911 Canadian visitors.
  • Travelbrands is a Canadian owned and operated “super distribution” network comprised of five retail/online travel agency brands and 10 tour operator wholesale brands. 

On Sunday, 31 October, Grenada welcomed the return of air service from Canada for the first time in a year. Air Canada flight 1066, a Boeing 737 Max 8, touched down at 2:55 PM. Captain John Petropoulos and 169 passengers were warmly greeted by Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) CEO Petra Roach, Marketing Executives Renee Goodwin and Shanai St Bernard and the pulsating rhythms steel pan music. The pilot and crew were presented with a beautiful coffee table book, Grenada Heritage “A Pictorial Journey Through Place and Time” and a selection of locally made chocolates. Passengers were gifted tote bags that included a collection of authentic Grenadian goods.

To stimulate demand for the twice weekly flights from Toronto, on Sundays and Wednesdays, the GTA has embarked on an aggressive marketing campaign employing traditional, digital, and social media tactics in the Canadian market with Air Canada and the travel syndicate, TravelBrands.

The Air Canada campaign will include, but is not limited to, digital activations on their Facebook page and the Weather Network as well as a credit of 5,000 Aeroplan miles for each passenger booking the destination during the three-week campaign.

Travelbrands is a Canadian owned and operated “super distribution” network comprised of five retail/online travel agency brands and 10 tour operator wholesale brands. Sunquest, Exotik Tours, Holiday House, and other brands such as FunSun Vacations, Boomerang Tours, RedTag.ca and ALBATours all exist under one umbrella, making TravelBrands a powerhouse in the Canadian travel industry.

Their campaign will include a two-week homepage takeover of Redtag.ca, Deal Alert push notifications, banner ads and video posts. Travel agents who book vacations to Grenada will receive 5 times the regular loyalty points for the duration of the campaign.

GTA CEO, Petra Roach commented, “Canadians are eager to travel and we anticipate that there will be a surge in international trips during the winter period, particularly to warm weather destinations. We therefore need to be visible in the marketplace to take advantage of this pent-up demand and position Grenada as the ideal destination for Canadians seeking an escape from frigid temperatures to holiday in an authentic destination.”

In 2019, Grenada welcomed a total of 17,911 Canadians.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

