More Grenada flights from USA and Canada now

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) announced today the destination will become even more accessible with increased airlift from the United States and the resumption of service from Canada. The timing comes just ahead of winter, officially the time of SAD and when the Caribbean is especially appealing for North Americans who are already dreading early darkness and frigid temperatures.

“As people re-engage their passion for travel, our airline partners recognize the value of providing connectivity to our special island. We are truly a slice of paradise with a low-key vibe, warm and welcoming people, and offerings that connect visitors not only with nature and amazing water adventures, but also with a fascinating culinary journey” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “New and expanded air service helps Grenada regain its position as a highly attractive destination for visitors seeking a distinctive Caribbean experience.”

A roundup of airlift updates include:

From the U.S.

JetBlue offers daily service from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND). The carrier’s premium Mint aircraft operates on Saturday.

American Airlines offers service, twice a week, from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) on Wednesday and Saturday.

Starting November 2, service operates three times a week (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). Daily service begins December 1.

Starting November 27, service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), operates once a week on Saturday.

From Canada

Air Canada Mainline will resume direct service, twice a week, (Wednesday and Sunday) from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) starting October 31.

Sunwing is expected to offer service once a week from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) starting November 7.