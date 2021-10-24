United Nations Day: Time to Celebrate and to Clean House

United Nations Day on Sunday, October 24 marks the anniversary of the day in 1945 when the United Nations Charter entered into force.

UN Day, celebrated every year, offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided us for the past 76 years.

As the world begins gradually to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, let us reinforce the call to strengthen international cooperation in the interest of both nations and peoples, building back together for peace and prosperity.The UN officially came into existence on 24 October 1945, when the Charter had been ratified by China, France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and most other signatories.

Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board wishes Africa and beyond a Happy United Nations Day 2021.

UN and Africa

United Nations Day that is celebrated on October 24 is a great opportunity for us all to reflect on why the organization was created but also to analyze the need to work together for the betterment of our own lives, of our country’s survival, and of the world’s security.

As we appreciate that it is after World War II that the world realized the necessity of keeping countries away from any type of war that the United Nations (UN) was formed in 1945 in order to prevent such devastating future wars. The 24 October must bring us to understand the value of a happy, peaceful, safe, and the better world especially now as Africa and the Community of Nations battle the effects of an aggressive attack on our lives by the Covid – 19 pandemic.

“Africa needs all its sons and daughters to be together as one today more than ever before, if we are to come out stronger than before after this pandemic. Let us all commit ourselves to redress our tourism industry for the benefit of our people and of our respective country” said Alain St.Ange.

The African Tourism Board uses the UN Day, this 24th October 2021, to reaffirm its commitment to work for tourism for each and every country of the African Continent.

Alain St. Ange & Juergen Steinmetz (l)

World Tourism Network wants the UN to clean house

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network echoed the ATB’s president words but added a strong concern:

“I hope the United Nations on this very special day will look into activities by its own specialized agency, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and becomes less concerned about a headquarter move, but more concerned how this agency failed in leading tourism through the COVID-19 crisis.

It takes effective, non conflicted, and honest leadership, especially in times of crisis.



The UN failed to address or even acknowledge important internal issues (UNWTO) it was made aware of, and must clean house to remain believable, relevant and effective for the millions of people employed, countries dependent on the global travel and tourism industry.



This should be in the interest of all member countries and beyond.



The UN must establish a grievance system and arm of communication to address such concerns.”