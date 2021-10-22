The nightlife worldwide slowly makes a comeback.

Nightlife venues worldwide are slowly starting to regain their normal activity.

After almost two years of closure due to COVID-19, nightclubs finally reopen with limited capacity.

Though club-goers are getting back on the dance floors, the road to economic recovery for the industry worldwide still has a long road ahead.

Due to the vaccination process and the improvement of covid numbers in most countries around the world, it’s no doubt that nightlife venues are starting to regain their normal activity. Some of the countries that have reopened fully or partially are for example United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, Denmark, Croatia, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Australia, United Arab Emirates, China, India, Singapore and Spain.

Most recently, Italy has reopened nightclubs as of October 11th with 50% indoor capacity and 75% outdoor capacity. Entry is subjected to showing the “Green Pass” as proof of double vaccination, a recent negative test, or proof of recovery, and masks are not mandatory on the dance floor.

Maurizio Pasca, President of SILB-FIPE and the European Nightlife Association, adds, “After almost two years of closure due to COVID-19, nightclubs finally reopen with limited capacity. In Italy, we are glad to be back at work but we also feel the need to reinvent our businesses to bring them closer to food and entertainment and adapt to current and future demands and the changes that COVID has brought”.

A few days prior to Italy, on October 8th in Spain, Ibiza and Barcelona reopened, with the requirement of having the EU Digital COCID-19 Certificate, while Madrid reopened more than 4 months ago. In the case of Ibiza, venue capacity is limited to 75%, venues must close at 5 A.M. and masks on dance floors are obligatory. On the other hand, in Barcelona, capacity is limited to 80% and the use of masks is also mandatory, and the dance floor does not allow for drinking or eating.

Since then, some of the INA Gold Member nightclubs in Ibiza reopened after almost 2 years shutdown such as DC-10 and Octan Ibiza. Other Gold Members such as O Beach Ibiza and Ibiza Rocks have also reopened this summer during the day with specific capacity restrictions. Amnesia Ibiza will be hosting its opening and closing party on consecutive days this weekend with several world-renowned international artists confirmed.

Jose Luis Benitez, President of the INA and Manager of Ocio de Ibiza stated, “We are very happy with nightlife’s reopening and are working towards a safe and enjoyable 2022 season in Ibiza. We would like to thank venues for their patience and their willingness to comply with the mandatory restrictions and would like to remind club-goers that the pandemic is not over and to be responsible”.

In the case of, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, another Gold Member of the INA, held their new and organic Palmarama experience designed to give a taste of the white isle in a more intimate setting. Ushuaïa has since announced a new residency at White Beach Dubai, running for 11 dates at the luxurious venue, starting today with a headline set from Crosstown Rebels boss, Damian Lazarus. Other names confirmed for the series include Andrea Oliva, ARTBAT, Nicole Moudaber, Tale of Us, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Black Coffee, and Maceo Plex.