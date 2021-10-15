Krakow to host 2022 International Congress and Convention Association event

61st ICCA Congress on 13-16 November 2022, will take its members to a city in the heart of Europe that is also a centre of international culture, art and science.

The 61st International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress on 13-16 November 2022, will take its members to a city in the heart of Europe that is also a center of international culture, art and science. Kraków, Poland is a place to explore centuries of history alongside jewels of modern architecture. Each year the easily accessible city welcomes many important cultural and academic events, as well as business meetings.

The 2022 ICCA Congress will also coincide with the 10th anniversary of Kraków’s membership in the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA). Collaboration has been key to Kraków’s continued growth and success through the past decade.

For example, the KRAKÓW NETWORK brings together nearly 400 people, representing almost 200 entities and consists of 5 educational groups. Meanwhile, Kraków Future Lab is tasked with bringing meetings closer to new events technologies. Strong cooperation networks are being built not only locally but also nationally, including the Poland Convention Bureau of the Poland Tourism Organization, 16 regional Congress Offices, national industry associations, venue alliances, and participation in the Congress Ambassador Program. Kraków is also a member of European Cities Marketing.

“Kraków clearly demonstrates commitment to two of ICCA’s core values: working together and embracing innovation. For this reason, the city was an obvious choice for next year’s congress. 2022 ICCA Congress delegates can anticipate a seamless meeting experience that blends a world-class venue with cutting-edge event organization,” said ICCA CEO Senthil Gopinath.

ICCA Congress Delegates will meet at ICE Kraków Congress Centre, the business and cultural flagship of the city. Conveniently located in the center, it has hosted many world-class and diverse events such as the 41st session of the UNESCO World Committee 15th World Congress of the OWHC and the annual Open Eyes Economy Summit.

“The ICCA congress is one of the most important events in the meetings industry in the world. Every year it brings together nearly a thousand of the most experienced specialists in organizing international conferences and congresses: destinations, venues, PCOs and associations. Poland will host it for the first time, which on the one hand proves the current, already mature position of our industry, and on the other hand creates great opportunities for its further development” emphasizes Mayor of Kraków Jacek Majchrowski.

“As rates of vaccination continue to increase and our world begins to slowly open again, we are glad to see the return of in-person events. Krakow offers a meeting point that is accessible to many ICCA members and the city will undoubtedly showcase the best that our industry has to offer for international association meetings,” said Gopinath.