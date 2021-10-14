Indo-German Chamber of Commerce Announces New Committee Members

The IGCC also appointed a new Vice President and Treasurer to its committee. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in the EU and the 7th largest foreign investor in India. IGCC is the largest German Bi-National Chamber (AHK) abroad, and the largest Chamber of Commerce in India with over 4,500 member companies across diverse sectors.

IGCC also announced the appointment of its new committee members, Anupam Chaturvedi (Director & Chief Representative DZ BANK India) as Vice President, and Kaushik Shaparia (CEO Deutsche Bank India) as Treasurer.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL said: “It is an honor to be elected as the President, and we look forward to taking ahead IGCC’s mission to be a significant catalyst for the promotion of business relations between India and Germany. In current times, there is greater need for global collaboration, and we will continue to support our member companies in creating more opportunities, increased engagement and delivering value.”

Speaking about the new appointments, Stefan Halusa, Director General, IGCC, stated: “We welcome the new committee members to IGCC and look forward to their invaluable contribution. We believe that Mr. Chhatwal, in his role as President, will bring his vast intercultural experience and unique understanding of business in Germany and India. Germany is India’s largest trading partner in the EU and the 7th largest foreign investor in India. This will give us the opportunity to explore new areas for economic growth whilst leveraging the strengths of both nations.”

Puneet Chhatwal has almost four decades of global experience. He currently heads South Asia’s largest and most iconic hospitality company, IHCL. Prior to this, he has held leadership roles in Germany, and Europe. He is also the President of the Hotel Association of India and the Chairman of the CII National Committee on Tourism.

IGCC is a highly respected institution in India and Germany. It is the largest German Bi-National Chamber (AHK) abroad, and the largest Chamber of Commerce in India with over 4500 member companies across diverse sectors. Around 1,800 German companies are active in India, providing more than 500,000 jobs in the country.

Established in 1956, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), a non-profit organization with 65 years of empowering partnerships is today present in 6 locations across India plus one in Germany. It offers numerous services such as Business Partner Searches, Company Formations, Legal Advice, HR Recruitment, Marketing and Branding, Trade Fairs, Information and Knowledge-Exchange through Publications, Delegations and Events, as well as Training.