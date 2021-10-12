Tourism Seychelles and Emirates Airlines Host GCC Media

Seychelles has launched a wider campaign to rebuild confidence in travel to the country. The tourism arm conducted a media familiarization trip with several GCC media houses. Demonstrated was the nation’s focus on ensuring the health and safety of visitors as well as that of tourism operators, staff, and the local population.

The correspondents from the Khaleej Times, Gulf News, Emarat Al Youm, and Kul Al Usra, all were hosted at LXR Mango House Seychelles, Mahé’s new luxury boutique hotel at Anse aux Poules Bleues on the wild southwestern coast of the main island.

Part of a wider campaign to help rebuild confidence in travel to the pristine Indian Ocean paradise islands and demonstrate airline’s commitment to offering access to high-quality destinations, this latest media familiarization trip showcased some of the islands’ best products and experiences while highlighting the nation’s focus on ensuring the health and safety of visitors as well as that of tourism operators, staff, and the local population.

Commenting on the collaboration, the Tourism Seychelles representative in Dubai, Ahmed Fathallah, said: “Our relationship with Emirates airlines has only grown stronger and more committed over time. We are privileged to see firsthand the amazing sightseeing spots of the islands, as well as experiencing the cultural complexities and immersive beauty of the Seychelles; it was truly unforgettable, and I hope others will be able to experience them too. With the latest partnership underway, we will continue to provide the same personalized and memorable experience to all of those seeking to travel safely.”

The strategic partnership between Tourism Seychelles and Emirates comprises a series of media campaigns predominately directed towards the GCC region, currently standing as one of the island destination’s top source markets.

