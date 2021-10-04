Poland prepares to pounce on its tourism sector

Poland is a year-round destination that offers an incredible array of experiences and unbeatable value compared with its European counterparts.

With over 62 new hotel projects planned and 35 due to officially open in 2021, Poland is prioritizing on boosting its tourism growth in a post-pandemic era.

Poland’s cities perfectly blend urban spaces with natural green spaces, and no city does this better than Warsaw.

With the announcement that the international travel traffic light system is being simplified in England with a single red list from October fourth, holidays to Poland, one of Europe’s best destinations for young travelers, are back on.

Coming into effect from the 4th October, the announcement means people returning from Poland will no longer have to stay in hotel quarantine, should the country remain off the red list. PCR tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travelers returning to England, and under the new testing regime, people who have had both jobs won’t need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list.

From the pristine Baltic coastline with its white sandy beaches, enchanting UNESCO-protected forests and the titanic Tatra mountains to a wealth of cities packed with history, green spaces and rich cultural heritage, Poland is a year-round destination that offers an incredible array of experiences and unbeatable value compared with its European counterparts. These factors make Poland the ideal destination for those young travelers that haven’t been able to experience quarantine-free travel for nearly two years.

With over 62 new hotel projects planned and 35 due to officially open in 2021, bringing 7,422 new rooms to Poland, the country is prioritizing on boosting its tourism growth in a post-pandemic era. From urban to rural tourism, this July, UNESCO announced that Poland’s Ancient and Primeval beech Forests have been awarded World Heritage Status. The Ancient Forests of the Carparthians span several countries, and Poland’s section is the otherworldly Bieszczady National Park.

Europe’s Best City Break Destination for Young Travelers

Immerse yourself in Krakow, Poland’s cultural capital

Krakow is emerging as one of Europe’s premier city break destinations, and for good reason. The city has a World Heritage pedigree, with the iconic Old Town, Wawel Castle and Kazimierz district all belonging to the UNESCO World Heritage list. Krakow is also a former European Capital of Culture, with more than 100 festivals and world-renowned cultural events taking place here annually. You will also find a quarter of Poland’s entire collection of museum artifacts in the city. As if these prestigious accolades weren’t enough to entice you, the city has also been a European Capital of Gastronomic Culture. You will find a total of 26 restaurants holding a Michelin distinction here, and almost twice as many were honored by Gault & Millau. From high-quality produce to world-renowned chefs, Krakow’s foodie scene is rich and diverse.