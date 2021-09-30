24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Official response to COVID-19 Delta hurts air travel recovery

7 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

August results reflect the impact of concerns over the Delta variant on domestic travel, even as international travel continued on a snail’s pace toward a full recovery that cannot happen until governments restore the freedom to travel.

  • Total demand for air travel in August 2021 was down 56.0% compared to August 2019. 
  • This was entirely driven by domestic markets, which were down 32.2% compared to August 2019, a major deterioration from July 2021.
  • International passenger demand in August was 68.8% below August 2019, which was an improvement compared to the 73.1% decline recorded in July. 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the recovery in air travel decelerated in August compared to July, as government actions in response to concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant cut deeply into domestic travel demand. 

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General

Because comparisons between 2021 and 2020 monthly results are distorted by the extraordinary impact of COVID-19, unless otherwise noted all comparisons are to July 2019, which followed a normal demand pattern.

  • Total demand for air travel in August 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 56.0% compared to August 2019. This marked a slowdown from July, when demand was 53.0% below July 2019 levels.  
  • This was entirely driven by domestic markets, which were down 32.2% compared to August 2019, a major deterioration from July 2021, when traffic was down 16.1% versus two years ago. The worst impact was in China, while India and Russia were the only large markets to show a month-to-month improvement compared to July 2021. 
  • International passenger demand in August was 68.8% below August 2019, which was an improvement compared to the 73.1% decline recorded in July. All regions showed improvement, which was attributable to growing vaccination rates and less stringent international travel restrictions in some regions.

“August results reflect the impact of concerns over the Delta variant on domestic travel, even as international travel continued on a snail’s pace toward a full recovery that cannot happen until governments restore the freedom to travel. In that regard, the recent US announcement to lift travel restrictions from early November on fully vaccinated travelers is very good news and will bring certainty to a key market. But challenges remain, September bookings indicate a deterioration in international recovery. That’s bad news heading into the traditionally slower fourth quarter,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. 

August 2021(% chg vs the same month in 2019)World share1RPKASKPLF (%-pt)2PLF (level)3
Total Market 100.0%-56.0%-46.2%-15.6%70.0%
Africa1.9%-58.0%-50.4%-11.5%64.0%
Asia Pacific38.6%-78.3%-66.5%-29.6%54.5%
Europe23.7%-48.7%-38.7%-14.4%74.6%
Latin America5.7%-42.0%-37.7%-5.8%77.4%
Middle East7.4%-68.0%-53.1%-26.0%56.0%
North America22.7%-30.3%-22.7%-8.6%78.6%
