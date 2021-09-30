The Heart of IMEX America’s Learning Program

The IMEX team has rethought its education tracks this year. Education programs will reflect current industry challenges and priorities. This year, it introduces Professional Development and Upskilling, Creativity in Communication, Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, Innovation and Tech and Purposeful Recovery.

The free learning program at IMEX America, taking place November 9 – 11 in Las Vegas, launches with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8 and continues with a series of workshops, hot topic tables and seminars during the three days of the show. As always, the show will also feature daily MPI keynotes, full details here.

Event Design to Power People & the Planet

In Intentional design for a purposeful recovery, Mariela McIlwraith, Vice President Sustainability and Industry Advancement at EIC, details how the organization’s Principles for Recovery and Sustainable Events can help to activate the power of events to drive recovery based on people, planet and prosperity.

Collaboration in event design sits front and center of #EventCanvas: Your map to extraordinary meetings. Roel Frissen and Ruud Janssen, inventors of #EventCanvas and co-founders of the Event Design Collective, want to help teams look at their ‘big picture goals’ and bring a broader range of stakeholders into the design process.

How can we create meaningful experiences that move audiences? This is one of the challenges tackled in EventMB’s Event Innovation Lab™. The team will share real-life examples of event design used to drive engagement as well as best practices in budgeting and securing revenue from sponsorships.

Sustainability must be included from the very start of any event design process. That’s according to Courtney Lohmann, Director Corporate Social Responsibility at PRA. Her session Sustainability is key to your event design argues a strong case for integrated sustainability when setting goals and objectives.

Using event design to deliver a ‘regenerative revolution’ and learning from nature to help attendees have a healthier, happier and more meaningful event experience is covered in The future we want: Catalyzing a regenerative revolution. Fresh from their work on IMEX’s Regenerative Revolution and the Nature of Space reports, Guy Bigwood, Chief Changemaker at GDS-Movement, and Janet Sperstad, Faculty Director at Madison College, will deliver their insightful research in detail.

The Helping Hand of Technology

The event experience can be enhanced through new technologies and Maritz share their learnings first-hand in Disruption in a time of recovery: Maritz reinventing the event experience through innovative technology. Aaron Dorsey, Senior Director Product Management and Amy Kramer, Market and Product Innovation Leader, share their organization’s learnings from the pandemic, the challenges they faced, and new disruptors they uncovered in this fireside chat.

AI is a technology that can drive audience engagement explains Michael Campanelli, Cofounder CEO of Chillwall AI: “Whether you want to be a better marketer, offer a superior visitor experience, or boost revenues, understanding emotional cues is essential. AI can help… massively”. Michael will deliver the session Decoding decision-making and the power of human-centric AI.

Backstage Tours & Desert Trips

Alongside the education on the show floor, attendees can also explore IMEX America’s new venue, Mandalay Bay, in a series of tours. Meeting centric tours with MGM Resorts offer an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes operation of the resort and convention center. The MGM team along with MeetGreen, EIC and GES, will also take participants out into Nevada’s desert to visit the MGM Resort’s Mega Solar Array as part of the Measuring and managing event carbon footprints & Solar array tour.

Watch IMEX’s Knowledge & Events Director, Dale Hudson, and Senior Advocacy & Industry Relations Advisor, Natasha Richards, discussing the show’s extensive speaker program, new tracks and new show initiatives.

The IMEX team has redesigned its online education program and search functionality. IMEXAmerica.com visitors can now search by topic, format, keyword and day as well as applying filters. Go to Search Our Event Program.

IMEX America takes place November 9 – 11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8. To register – for free – click here. For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here. Special rate room blocks are still open and available.

