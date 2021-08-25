Booking Travel to Hawaii is now a Life and Death Decision

What part of Hawaii is not Safe for visitors tourists don’t understand when they are crowding Hawaii’s beaches towel next to towels making social distancing impossible?

tourists don’t understand when they are crowding Hawaii’s beaches towel next to towels making social distancing impossible? What part of Hawaii is not Safe for visitors don’t they ge t when hour-long lines to restaurants are the norm?

t when hour-long lines to restaurants are the norm? What part of Hawaii is not Safe visitors don’t understand when they are no longer welcome, hospitals are running 125% and the famous Aloha Spirit disappeared?

Tourism remains to be booming on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Lanai, Molokai, and the Big Island of Hawaii, even though Governor Ige, Lt. Governor Green, the head of the CDC, and the John de Fries, CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority are pleading with visitors not to travel to the Aloha State at this time.

The clear message to both locals and visitors is Essential travel only!

The death rate today is the highest ever recorded in Hawaii during the COVID-19 crisis.

Coranavirus Cases in Hawaii

On August 24, 2020, the State of Hawaii registered 169 new COVID-19 cases in one day, causing severe restrictions and lockdowns

On August 25,2021 the State of Hawaii registered 625 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Only some minor restrictions and no lockdowns are in place.

COVID-19 Deaths in Hawaii

On August 24, 2020 no one died in Hawaii on COVID-19. This was during the peak of the pandemic.

On August 25, 2021, 8 people died on COVID-19 in Hawaii, the highest number ever recorded in one day during the outbreak of the pandemic.

Air Traffic Arrivals

On August 23, 2019, 21,475 people arrived at Hawaii’s airports from US Domestic destinations,

On August 23, 2020, the arrival number went down to 1,700. No one was vaccinated

On August 23, 2021, a record total of 23,548 travelers landed at Hawaii’s airports from the other 49 US States.

Counted are transpacific domestic passengers from the rest of the United States arriving in Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue, Hilo, and Kona

Vaccination

In August 2020 no one was vaccinated.

On August 25, 2021 more than 70% of the population in Hawaii received at least one shot, making it the highest number of vaccinated citizens in the United States

According to Lt. Governor Green, the hospital occupancy rate in the State of Hawaii is now 125%. People with heart attacks and other serious illnesses no longer have access to ICUs due to the high number of Coronavirus patients.

Hawaii is sick. Hawaii is much sicker than countries like the Bahamas for example that are under a Tier 4 US travel warnings saying:

DO NOT TRAVEL AT THIS TIME !

Visitors should show some ALOHA to the Hawaiian People and stay home.

Tourism Economy

Tourism is the largest single source of private capital for Hawai’i’s economy. In 2019, Hawai’i’s tourism economy has recorded.

➢ State Tax Revenue: $2.07 billion (+1.4%,+$28.5 million YOY versus 2018).

➢ Visitor Arrivals in 2019: 10,424,995

Economy vs. Health

The clear winner seems to be the tourism economy in Hawaii. Maybe this is what anti-vaccination protesters have in mind when they demonstrate in front of Lt. Governor Green’s home.