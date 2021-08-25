Volcano Advisory issued in Hawai’i

These small quakes and tremors have been ongoing at the rate of about 10 quakes per hour, enough cause to issue the advisory. Hawai’i Volcano Observatory is closing monitoring the activity at Kilauea crater where the quakes are occurring. Daily updates will be issued by the Hawai’i Volcano Observatory until further notice.

The Hawai’i Volcano Observatory at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park is watching the activity and cautiously advising that Kilauea crater is not erupting. HVO continues to closely monitor Kilauea’s seismicity, deformation, and gas emissions for any changes in activity.

As of this writing, there is no evidence of lava at the surface of Kilauea crater, however, there was a change in ground deformation at tiltmeters in Kilauea’s summit region. This could indicate magma is brewing 0.6 to 1.2 miles below the caldera and moving to the south part of the crater.

The ire of Pele – Goddess of the volcanoes

Anyone from Hawai’i will tell you that volcanic activity in the islands is a message from Pele, a diety in Hawaiian mythology. She is the goddess of fire, lightning, wind, dance, and volcanoes.

Pele has a very passionate and unpredictable personality that is punctuated with a violent temper, making her anger known in the form of volcanic eruptions. She has wiped out towns and forests as lava flows from the mountains to the ocean.

Legend has it that she lives in Halemaumau crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Pele is often portrayed as a wanderer and sightings her have been reported throughout the island chain for hundreds of years, but especially near volcanic craters and near her home of Kilauea. In these sightings, she appears as either a very tall beautiful young woman or an unattractive and frail elderly woman usually accompanied by a white dog. Legend says that Pele takes this form of an elderly beggar woman to test people – asking them if they have food or drink to share. Those who are generous and share with her are rewarded, while anyone who is greedy or unkind are punished with their homes or other valuables destroyed.

Visitors to Hawai’i will likely hear of that Pele will curse anyone who removes lava rocks from her island home. To this day, thousands of pieces of lava rock are mailed back to Hawai’i from travelers all over the world who insist they’ve suffered bad luck and misfortunes as a result of taking lava rocks home.

Hawai’i Volcano Observatory will issue daily Kilauea updates until further notice.