Vaccination Proof Now Mandatory for San Francisco Indoor Businesses

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
San Francisco Mayor London Breed
Written by Harry Johnson

San Francisco will require businesses in high-contact indoor sectors to obtain proof of vaccination from their patrons and employees for them to go inside those facilities.

  • Health order requirement for proof of full vaccination for patrons of indoor public settings, including bars, restaurants, clubs and gyms goes into effect on August 20. 
  • Health order is made to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19, particularly among the unvaccinated.
  • San Francisco’s order also creates a new proof of vaccination requirement for large events at indoor venues.

The mayor of San Francisco unveiled new health order designed to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19, particularly among the unvaccinated, while keeping businesses open and helping to ensure schools remain open.

Mayor London Breed announced today that San Francisco will require businesses in certain high-contact indoor sectors to obtain proof of vaccination from their patrons and employees for them to go inside those facilities.

Additionally, new city order creates a new proof of vaccination requirement for large events at indoor venues, requiring attendees who are aged 12 or older at events with 1,000 people or more to provide proof of vaccination.

“We know that for our city to bounce back from the pandemic and thrive, we need to use the best method we have to fight COVID-19 and that’s vaccines,” said Breed.

Previously, state and local rules required proof of vaccination or testing to attend indoor mega-events with 5,000 people or more.

New health order requirement for proof of full vaccination for patrons of indoor public settings, including bars, restaurants, clubs and gyms goes into effect on August 20.

To preserve jobs while giving time for compliance, the proof of vaccination requirement for staff goes into effect on October 13 for employees, according to the announcement.

The vaccination requirements for indoor events, both private and public, that have 1,000 people or more in attendance go into effect on August 20.

