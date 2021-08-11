In June, five main Irish airports handled a total of 309,879 airline passengers

According to Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO), the number of airline passengers passing through the country’s main airports in June of 2021 was up nearly 23% year on year, but still way below the 2019 level.

Passenger Traffic at Main Airports in Ireland Up 230%

In its bulletin, the CSO said that in June, the five main airports in Ireland, which, according to Irish aviation authorities, account for around 99 percent of the country’s annual airport passenger traffic and handled a total of 309,879 passengers, up 229.3 percent when compared with the same month of last year.

However, the June passenger traffic number of the five airports was still 92 percent lower than the same month in 2019 when more than 3.77 million passengers were handled between them, said the CSO, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a major impact on the country’s airports.

Of all the airport passengers handled in June, 283,883 people or nearly 92 percent were handled by Dublin Airport, up 219 percent year on year but still 91 percent lower than June 2019, the CSO figures showed.

Dublin Airport said in a press release Tuesday that it handled almost 658,000 passengers in July, up 72.7 percent compared to July 2020 but still 81 percent lower than the pre-pandemic level in July 2019.

In the first half of this year, the five main airports in Ireland handled slightly over one million passengers, down 83.35 compared with the same period of last year, according to the CSO.

The Irish airports did not feel the impact of the pandemic until March 2020. In the first two months of 2020 alone, the five main airports in the country handled more than 4.7 million passengers.