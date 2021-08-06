Guam without Korean Tourists is now history

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) and A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority (GIAA) welcomed the first resuming flight from Korean Air early this morning. The B777-300 aircraft arrived from Incheon with 82 passengers on board. Korean Air has started weekly service once again to Guam since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re happy to welcome back Korean Air and thank them for committing to Guam once again. While this past year and a half has been challenging for everyone, it’s great to see the light at the end of the tunnel become brighter,” said Dr. Gerry Perez, GVB Vice President. “We look forward to working with more of our airline and travel trade partners to reinvigorate Guam’s tourism industry.”

T’way also resumed regular air service on July 31st and brought 52 passengers to Guam. Jin Air additionally increased its air service to twice weekly, which begins today at 2:42 p.m. Jin Air is the only Korean-based carrier that has had regular air service throughout the pandemic.

GVB is continuing to conduct arrival greetings to welcome all resuming flights. The combined flights are anticipated to provide an estimated 3,754 seats to Guam through the end of August.

