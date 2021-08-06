Livestream
Air France Believes in Santa Claus for less than $400

by Harry Johnson
Air France Opens Flights To Official Hometown Of Santa Claus
Written by Harry Johnson

Air France announces flights for winter 2021-2022 from Paris, France to Rovaniemi, Finland.

  • Paris-Rovaniemi route is a significant opening for travel in tourism recovery.
  • French travelers have been the second largest international group in Rovaniemi accommodations.
  • Route opening ensures future growth for Rovaniemi and Lapland international tourism.

Air France has announced direct flights from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris to Rovaniemi in early December.

Air France has announced two weekly flights starting from December 4, 2021. The winter route will offer flights till March 5, 2022.

“We are glad for the newly announced route by Air France. This new connection will produce more travel for Lapland and indicates the return of flight connections for Finland and Europe,” stated Petri Vuori in charge of Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

Paris – Rovaniemi route is a significant opening for travel in tourism recovery and to ensure future growth for Rovaniemi and Lapland international travel.

“Statistically the French travelers have been the second largest international group in Rovaniemi accommodations. The newly announced direct route is believed to serve well those individual travelers and tour operators, who already have established Rovaniemi as popular and magical winter destination,” states Sanna Kärkkäinen The Managing Director of Visit Rovaniemi.

Rovaniemi is the capital of Lapland, in northern Finland. Almost totally destroyed during World War II, today it’s a modern city known for being the “official” home town of Santa Claus, and for viewing the Northern Lights. It’s home to Arktikum, a museum and science center exploring the Arctic region and the history of Finnish Lapland. The Science Centre Pilke features interactive exhibits on northern forests.

