Typhoon In-Fa cripples Shanghai region in China

20 mins ago
20 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Dozens of ships have been evacuated from a busy port south of Shanghai.
Typhoon In-Fa made landfall. Torrential downpours dumped a year’s worth of rain in just three days last week in the central province of Henan, killing at least 58 people.

  1. Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports canceled hundreds of flights because of approaching taifun In-Fa. More flights are expected to be canceled on Monday.
  2. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area. Disneyland also closed.
  3. Typhoon In-Fa is expected to turn toward Japan and may make an impact on the ongoing Olympics.

On Sunday at 12.30 pm Typhoon In-Fa made landfall on the coast of Putuo, Zhoushan, in East China’s Zhejiang Province packing winds of up to 38 meters per second at the center, according to the monitoring by the National Meteorological Center.

Around 200 warnings of meteorological disasters have been issued in East China’s Shanghai and Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces as of Sunday morning. 132 of these warnings have been issued as of 8 am in Zhejiang alone which is to bear the brunt of the typhoon. 

Meanwhile, the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center has sustained its double red warnings for storm tides and waves in Shanghai on Sunday morning, and red warnings for storm tides in the Hangzhou Bay area in Zhejiang.

Rainfall was measured with 150 millimeters to 200 millimeters with some areas reaching 250 millimeters to 350 millimeters. The hourly maximum rainfall is expected to reach 40 millimeters to 60 millimeters with some areas reaching 80 millimeters.

From yesterday, Saturday to next Thursday, railway sections that are expected to be affected by Typhoon In-Fa in the Yangtze River Delta region have been suspended to ensure the safety of passengers, Xinhua reported.

