Bahamas Tourism Charting New Course

Under the theme “Charting a New Course in the Future Development of Global Tourism – Forward, Upward, Onward, Together,” top executives of the Bahamas Tourism & Aviation Ministry met with the organization’s global sales and marketing team to discuss the future of the tourism industry in The Bahamas and the integral role that the team plays.

A virtual event assembled tourism professionals from across the Bahamas Tourist Offices and incoming members of sales. In attendance were members of the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation in Nassau, as well as the sales and marketing global team representing markets in New York, Atlanta, Florida, Houston, Toronto, Europe, and Latin America. This meeting “will go on record as one of the most important gatherings of our sales force.”

The Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar; Parliamentary Secretary, Mr. Travis Robinson; Permanent Secretary, Mr. Reginald Saunders; the Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Joy Jibrilu and the Deputy Director General, Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, joined Executive Director of Global Sales, Mrs. Bridgette King, for the three-day virtual event that assembled bright tourism professionals from across the Bahamas Tourist Offices and incoming members of the sales team. The event was held June 30 – July 2, 2021.

The Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, expressed that this meeting “will go on record as one of the most important gatherings of our sales force in the 50-plus-year history of our organization.”

In attendance were members of the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation located in Nassau, as well as the sales and marketing global team representing major markets in New York, Atlanta, Florida, Houston, Toronto, Europe and Latin America.