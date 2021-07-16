Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Zulu Zulu

U.S. Travel to Europe: President to Issue Remarks in a Few Days

27 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Merkel and Biden discuss U.S. Travel to Europe
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the first European leader to visit US President Joe Biden at the White House as topics including U.S. travel to Europe was discussed.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the first European leader to visit US President Joe Biden at the White House as topics including U.S. travel to Europe was on the agenda.

  1. Topics of the bilateral talk included climate change, COVID-19 vaccines, Russian cyber attacks, Ukraine and shoring up their democracies, as well as travel between the US and Europe.
  2. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variants has put a hold on the US easing travel restrictions just yet.
  3. Chancellor Merkel indicated she is confident with America’s COVID team.

President Joe Biden said he will soon be able to answer questions about travel to the US from Europe as he brought in members of his COVID team when Chancellor Merkel raised the question during their bilateral talks today. Merkel said she has “every confidence in the American COVID team.”

Despite the fact that Europe has eased restrictions for American travelers last month, the US is keeping strict travel restrictions in place due to the spread of the Delta variant.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on President Biden’s remark on reopening international travel:

“We welcome the president’s remark, delivered today with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that more information on the timing for lifting international travel bans could come ‘within the next several days.’

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next