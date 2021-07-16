U.S. Travel to Europe: President to Issue Remarks in a Few Days

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the first European leader to visit US President Joe Biden at the White House as topics including U.S. travel to Europe was discussed.

Topics of the bilateral talk included climate change, COVID-19 vaccines, Russian cyber attacks, Ukraine and shoring up their democracies, as well as travel between the US and Europe. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variants has put a hold on the US easing travel restrictions just yet. Chancellor Merkel indicated she is confident with America’s COVID team.

President Joe Biden said he will soon be able to answer questions about travel to the US from Europe as he brought in members of his COVID team when Chancellor Merkel raised the question during their bilateral talks today. Merkel said she has “every confidence in the American COVID team.”

Despite the fact that Europe has eased restrictions for American travelers last month, the US is keeping strict travel restrictions in place due to the spread of the Delta variant.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on President Biden’s remark on reopening international travel:

“We welcome the president’s remark, delivered today with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that more information on the timing for lifting international travel bans could come ‘within the next several days.’