Bucket List Series: Three musts for an ultimate Seychelles girls’ trip

Come along with these 4 ladies as they fulfill a bucket list items and enjoy a girls’ trip to the beautiful Seychelles. Island hopping is a definite must in this lavish and spectacular archipelago. And what trip would be complete without pampering and delicious food – that you don’t have to make yourself?

Inga, Sheila, Ifat, and Ela took a break from their stressful lives, hopped on a plane to the Seychelles to experience, far from the frenetic crowds, what might have been their best girls’ trip ever!

Explore

The quartet centered their adventure around the concept of island hopping, focusing on the islands of Mahé, Praslin and Ste. Anne. They experienced with much excitement a tour of the main island of Mahé, exploring and taking pictures around famous historical and cultural sites around the tiny capital city of Victoria. They enjoyed the most the spectacular view from the Mission Lodge, immortalized in British botanist’s Marianne North’s paintings, overlooking southward across Mahé, and explored with interest the Seychelles’ UNESCO World Heritage Site on Praslin the incredible Vallée de Mai, home of the incredible coco-de-mer nut, and basking in the tropical sun on powder soft beaches around the islands.

Our Tip: The Seychelles archipelago comprises 115 islands, each with their own magnificent, unique features, and you do not want to miss out one a single one of them while roaming around the islands in a hire vehicle or in a minibus with a tour guide showing you and your girlfriends the must see spots Island hopping is a definite must, either by air or boat; plan your trip through a licensed local operator for a dedicated tour.

We also recommend a girls’ day out, taking advantage of alluring beaches which regularly top lists of the ‘world’s most perfect’, such as Anse Lazio on Praslin Island or even La Digue’s Anse Source D’Argent, snaps of which are guaranteed to make your family and friends green with envy. For nature lovers and some exercise, we suggest the beautiful trails around the islands; most open up to outstanding vistas – and the licensed tour guides are well-versed in local lore. A boat trip to the Ste. Anne Marine Park to admire the astounding marine species is a must; take a trip to island sanctuaries such as Curieuse or Cousin for an immersion in successful conservation practices. For an unforgettable experience, book a longer stay at Bird Island, where the only crowd you’ll experience are sooty terns come to roost and nest between May and October, and millions of them can’t be wrong!

Pamper yourself

Making the most of their escapade to recharge their batteries, the girls focused on a journey of rejuvenation while in Seychelles; relaxing by the seaside and poolside was definitely the best part of their girl-time.

Our Tip: Seychelles has a plethora of exotic spas; take your time to select the one that will suit you better! After all, the most important part of girl’s time on holiday is pampering time, nothing better than a day at the spa with your favorite humans. Being scrubbed with some exotic local produced products, massaged with natural essences like citronella, coconut or even vanilla will certainly relieve the fatigue and strains of an unrelenting modern lifestyle. Take a moment with your girls to go on a transformative voyage and total recalibration of mind, body and soul.

Savor the creole flavors

While on the islands, the 4 Israeli women went on a sensational culinary journey, tantalizing their taste buds with the extraordinary flavors of the creole cuisine, renowned for its perfect blend of herbs and spices.

Our Tip: Most likely to be one of the highlights of your trip, creole cuisine is truly a melting pot of cultures emerging from a mixture of European cuisine with influences from immigrants from India and China. Here you will savor the spiciest of curries, delectable grilled fish fresh out of the ocean, and gratins made with freshly-caught seafood. Aside from fine dining, you must visit local take-aways where the Seychellois go, so you too can savor fine, traditional food at attractive prices, and local bars and shacks by the beach for the best cocktails of your life!

