Nine people killed in Russia plane crash

38 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Engine failure causes deadly plane crash in Russia’s Siberia.

  • The plane belonged to a local chapter of the DOSAAF paramilitary sport group.
  • The aircraft hit the ground with its wing and overturned.
  • Two crew members and seven parachutists were killed, nine people in total.

Nine people were killed and several were injured after a twin-engine Let L-410 aircraft crash-landed in Kemerovo Region in Russia’s southwestern Siberia. Nineteen people were on board the plane – 2 pilots and 17 skydivers.

The plane belonged to a local chapter of the DOSAAF paramilitary sport group and was making its fourth flight of the day when suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

The pilots attempted to land the plane, but the aircraft hit the ground with its wing and overturned, chief of Kemerovo DOSAAF said.

“According to my information, two crew members and seven parachutists were killed, nine people in total,” the official stated.

It remains unclear what caused the fatal engine failure as the plane was in good technical condition and had performed three flights that day.