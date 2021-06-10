French aeronautical players to fly 100% alternative fuel on single-aisle aircraft end of 2021

Known as VOLCAN (VOL avec Carburants Alternatifs Nouveaux), this project is the first time that in-flight emissions will be measured using 100% SAF in a single-aisle aircraft.

Airbus is responsible for characterizing and analyzing the impact of 100% SAF on-ground and in-flight emission

Safran will focus on compatibility studies related to the fuel system and engine adaptation for commercial and helicopter aircraft

ONERA will support Airbus and Safran in analyzing the compatibility of the fuel with aircraft systems

Airbus, Safran, Dassault Aviation, ONERA and Ministry of Transport are jointly launching an in-flight study, at the end of 2021, to analyze the compatibility of unblended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with single-aisle aircraft and commercial aircraft engine and fuel systems, as well as with helicopter engines. This flight will be made with the support of the “Plan de relance aéronautique” (the French government‘s aviation recovery plan) managed by Jean Baptiste Djebbari, French Transport Minister.

Known as VOLCAN (VOL avec Carburants Alternatifs Nouveaux), this project is the first time that in-flight emissions will be measured using 100% SAF in a single-aisle aircraft.

Airbus is responsible for characterizing and analyzing the impact of 100% SAF on-ground and in-flight emissions using an A320neo test aircraft powered by a CFM LEAP-1A engine. Safran will focus on compatibility studies related to the fuel system and engine adaptation for commercial and helicopter aircraft and their optimization for various types of 100% SAF fuels. ONERA will support Airbus and Safran in analyzing the compatibility of the fuel with aircraft systems and will be in charge of preparing, analyzing and interpreting test results for the impact of 100% SAF on emissions and contrail formation. In addition, Dassault Aviation will contribute to the material and equipment compatibility studies and verify 100% SAF biocontamination susceptibility.

The various SAFs used for the VOLCAN project will be provided by TotalEnergies.

Moreover, this study will support efforts currently underway at Airbus and Safran to ensure the aviation sector is ready for the large-scale deployment and use of SAF as part of the wider initiative to decarbonize the industry. It will also contribute to the ultimate goal of achieving 100% SAF certification in single-aisle commercial aircraft and the new generation of business jets.