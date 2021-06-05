Auto Draft

Bangkok officials desperate to contain COVID-19

1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Health officials in Bangkok are urgently offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents at hotspots to help contain the outbreak.

  1. The government has set up a center for urgent vaccinations in the Din Daeng district.
  2. Vaccinations are being offered to anyone aged 18 years and older who is a resident of Din Daeng community, including migrant workers.

The center expected to vaccinate around 2,500 people today, in addition to around 3,500 people who got their jabs on Tuesday.

With a number of new cases being reported in Huai Khwang and Din Daeng, among other places in Bangkok, all adults in these affected areas can get their jabs regardless of their residency status.

The Department of Disease Control and Huai Khwang District Office have set up a center for urgent vaccinations at Gymnasium 2 of Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Center, located in Din Daeng district.

Now on the third day of operations, this vaccination venue currently offers COVID-19 jabs to anyone aged 18 years and older who is a resident of Din Daeng community, including migrant workers.

Many people showed up today to get their injections, with the center expected to vaccinate around 2,500 people today, in addition to around 3,500 people who got their jabs on Tuesday.

