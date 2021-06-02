Anguilla Tourist Board names new Chief Marketing Officer

Georgios Tserdakidis is a multilingual marketing and communications specialist with extensive international experience in strategic destination marketing and communications for the travel and tourism industry.

The Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB), Mr. Kenroy Herbert, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Georgios Tserdakidis to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective April 1, 2021.

Mr. Tserdakidis is a multilingual marketing and communications specialist with extensive international experience in strategic destination marketing and communications for the travel and tourism industry. He has worked with leading tourism boards, global brands, mega-events, governments and public sector entities, and has cultivated strong relationships with the travel industry and media around the world.

“Mr. Tserdakidis joins the ATB at a critical juncture, as we are rebuilding our tourism industry in the wake of the COVID pandemic that has devastated the hospitality industry worldwide,” said ATB Chairman Herbert. “Out of every challenge comes opportunity, and we can seize this moment to re-imagine and restructure our industry for the 21st century. We need fresh, creative and innovative thinking and this is what Mr. Tserdakidis brings to our organization,” he continued.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Tserdakidis will be responsible for the development and continuous review of all elements of the Anguilla Tourism product.

“The ATB is at its core a marketing agency, and we devoted a great deal of time and consideration to the appointment of the CMO. We are confident that we have found the right candidate in Mr. Tserdakidis and welcome him into our ATB family,” said Stacey Liburd, Anguilla’s Director of Tourism. “We look forward to working closely with him to realize the full and extraordinary potential of both the organization and our beloved Anguilla as the Caribbean’s premiere tourism destination.”

Prior to joining the Anguilla Tourist Board Mr. Tserdakidis held key positions with Expo 2020 Dubai and Visit California, as well as overseeing national tourism organization and airline accounts with Germany’s leading travel public relations agency. He has also served as Leader of the Press Office and Office of Protocol for the Consulate General of Cyprus in Frankfurt, Germany.

“I am delighted and honored to be joining the talented team at the Anguilla Tourist Board and look forward to sharing my expertise and leveraging my industry relationships on behalf of this amazing destination, Anguilla,” declared Mr. Tserdakidis. “We have an exceptional story to tell, and I deeply appreciate the Board’s entrusting me with this vital mission. I’m excited to embark on this journey together with the team at such a significant time for the global travel industry as we work together to elevate the Anguilla brand and make her the most desirable destination in the region.”

Mr. Tserdakidis studied Urban Development, Tourism Geography and Political Science at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, and completed research programs in New York and Singapore.