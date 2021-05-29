Auto Draft

Russia opens visa-free entry for UEFA EURO 2020 fans with Fan ID

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
  • EURO 2020 fans can enter Russia visa-free
  • Foreign EURO 2020 fans can use Fan ID to enter Russia
  • Fans who arrive in Russia using a digital Fan ID will need to contact any Fan ID issuance center in Moscow or St. Petersburg

Russian government officials announced that from May 29 to July 2, foreign spectators of the European Football Championship (UEFA EURO 2020) can enter Russia with a Fan ID without an entry visa.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

The department clarified that those fans who arrive in Russia using a digital Fan ID will need to contact any Fan ID issuance center in Moscow or St. Petersburg to get a fan passport in the form of a laminated card.

“FAN IDs obtained earlier for attending matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup or the 2018 FIFA World Cup do not give the right to enter the UEFA EURO 2020 matches in St. Petersburg. A new FAN ID is required,” the Ministry added.

The European Football Championship has been postponed from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year it will take place from 11 June to 11 July. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host seven championship matches, including the quarter-final, which will take place on July 2.

