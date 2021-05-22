Join in Africa discussion on anti-poaching efforts

African Tourism Showcase is getting tourism heavyweights behind their call on anti-poaching effortsin an event with guest of honor Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board (ATB).

This Sunday, the African Tourism Showcase will focus on anti-poaching efforts taking place on the continent. Joining the discussion will be Dr. Taleb Rifai, current Patron of the African Tourism Board. This event is open to the public and can join in on the discussion through Zoom or Facebook.

Anti-poaching is on the agenda for discussion this coming Sunday, May 23, 2021. Log in and see the African Tourism Showcase at 1200 hours UK time on Zoom as well as Live on Facebook.

The Guest of Honor is Honorable Alain St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board. Dr. Taleb Rifai, current Patron of the African Tourism Board, will also be present.

“The fifty-four states that make this great continent is the home to cultural diversity as never seen before, and is the home to the largest range of unique selling points. Africa needs its tourism industry and ATB will help in ensuring that the people of Africa claim back their tourism industry,” said Alain St.Ange.

“Travel opens minds, open eyes, and open hearts. We became better people when we travel. That is why it’s a great honor for me to have joined ATB and join in on this important discussion. It’s my, our opportunity to pay back to Africa, our motherland, the birthplace of mankind, a long-standing debt that we all owe,” said Dr. Taleb Rifai.

The mission of the African Tourism Board is to attain responsible and sustainable socio-economic development on the African continent through travel and tourism in cooperation with the public and private sectors, facilitating and supporting individual and collective efforts. Through the development of policies, white papers, and strategies for tourism growth and development along with promoting sustainable consumption and production practices including establishment of conservancies, the ATB works to ensure Africa is promoted as a single tourist destination thereby increasing the impact of its tourism products.

This is Series-4 of African efforts to protect and save the unique assets of the continent.

Join in on the discussion through Zoom ID: 896 7338 4044

