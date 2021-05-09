Auto Draft

African Tourism Board Chair sees Rebranding of Tourism by Education as the future in Tourism

10 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
The Revealed University in Rwanda held a two day virtual meeting entitled “Transformative education with short course programs post COVID 19 Solutions to Unemployment in Africa.

  1. Following the emergence of the pandemic, there has been a shift in the learning space from physical to online platforms, and the Revealed World University (RWU) in Rwanda had a response.
  2. In the two day event Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board recognized the connection between tourism, learning, and unemployment
  3. The discussion centered around ways on how to bring transformative education that will make a difference in the African lives and community whilst addressing employment issues in the current climate.

It is the mission of Revealed Word University to raise up spirit-anointed leaders who will disciple nations in the marketplace. The University’s Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, the Chief Executive Officer, and other top officials of this University attended an important virtual discussion earlier this month.

Representatives from the university’s partners were also in attendance such as African Tourism Board, World Women Leading Change, Women of Value Africa, and International University of Management and Administration. 

