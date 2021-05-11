Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Lufthansa Group Airlines extend option to change reservations without a fee

56 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Lufthansa Group Airlines extend option to change reservations without a fee
Lufthansa Group Airlines extend option to change reservations without a fee
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings continue to offer flexible rebooking options.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Unrestricted booking thanks to flexible rebooking conditions
  • New flight can be booked for a travel date up to one year in the future
  • No need to immediately commit to new travel date and destination

Anyone planning a trip in the coming weeks and months can book flights with the Lufthansa Group Airlines without worrying, despite the pandemic, because Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings continue to offer flexible rebooking options. If passengers want to rebook their trip, they do not even have to decide immediately on a new travel date or destination.

Since the end of August, all fares of the Lufthansa Group Airlines can be rebooked without a rebooking fee. This fare offer was valid for both new and rebooking until the end of May. Now the offer is being extended again: all airline fares can still be rebooked free of charge as often as desired until July 31, 2021, if the rebooking is also made before that date. After that, another rebooking is possible free of charge. The newly booked flight can be booked within the entire ticket validity up to one year in the future. Customers can also change their itinerary as they wish, depending on availability, and, for example, fly from Munich to New York instead of Frankfurt to Rio de Janeiro.

Passengers who would like to postpone their original trip but cannot yet decide on a new date and destination have the option of initially canceling their booking without committing to a new travel date. The customer’s ticket remains in the system as a credit until they decide to make a new reservation and thus redeem it. The new booking must then only be made by August 31, 2021. Departure date in this case only has to be next year, by July 31, 2022.

Lufthansa Group Airlines had already made it possible for its customers to rebook their tickets without a fee last year. The waiver of the rebooking fee applies worldwide for all new bookings in all fares on short, medium and long-haul routes. This enables flexible travel planning for all Lufthansa Group Airlines customers.

However, additional costs may arise for rebookings if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or to a different destination.

You may also like